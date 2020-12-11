State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,110 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 68,836 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

LUV stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.