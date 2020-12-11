State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.