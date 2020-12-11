State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE opened at $171.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

