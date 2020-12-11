State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 6,465 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after buying an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,040.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $508.39 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $524.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.73 and its 200-day moving average is $339.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total transaction of $1,635,454.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,887.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

