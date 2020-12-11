State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $5.70 Million Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $228,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $158.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.