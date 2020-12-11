State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

The Clorox stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $148.90 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,403 shares of company stock worth $93,681,407 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

