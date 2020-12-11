State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of UGI worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,468,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 388,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 111.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after acquiring an additional 374,125 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3,128.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 320,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 310,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

