State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,474 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.76.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

