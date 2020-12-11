State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.59 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 30.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,455 shares of company stock valued at $31,286,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.58. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

