State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.06 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

EXEL stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

