State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.82 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

