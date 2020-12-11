State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,747 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

