State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $334.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

