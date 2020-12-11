State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.63 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of LHC Group worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after acquiring an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $14,915,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

