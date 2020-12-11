State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,734 shares of company stock worth $17,226,837. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

