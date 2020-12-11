State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,046,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

