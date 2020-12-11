State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.28 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Pentair worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

