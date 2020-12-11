State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421,293 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,871,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 140,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 34,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

