State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,711 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,560,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 214.3% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 220,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 596,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.