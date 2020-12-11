State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 14,795 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $272.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.