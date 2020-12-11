State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 106,190 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 106,190 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 284,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,522,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in The Williams Companies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,795,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

