State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 102,694 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,694 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

