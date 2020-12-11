State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

