State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,894,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

