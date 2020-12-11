State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of First American Financial worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in First American Financial by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.