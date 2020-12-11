State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 58,574 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after buying an additional 584,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of MDU opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.