State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 225,692 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,692 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

