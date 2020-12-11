State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 20,000 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 225,236 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,489,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

