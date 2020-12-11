State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 13,238 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

