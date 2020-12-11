State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 10,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -257.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.