Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,467.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,821 shares of company stock worth $1,055,491. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 107.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

