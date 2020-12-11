Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $10.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

