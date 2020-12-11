SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) vs. Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Critical Contrast

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mail.ru Group and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 SSP Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

Mail.ru Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.93%. Given Mail.ru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than SSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group 0.43% 7.74% 5.46% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mail.ru Group and SSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.51 billion 4.59 $289.63 million $1.34 21.64 SSP Group $3.57 billion 0.50 $162.00 million $0.37 10.81

Mail.ru Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSP Group. SSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mail.ru Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mail.ru Group beats SSP Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers myWidget, a service for media, bloggers, and other content generators; Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; Tarantool DBMS; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; MAPS.ME, a service for providing offline maps and navigation capabilities for mobile devices by using OpenStreetMap data; and media services. Additionally, it is involved in the operation of online portals, online games, and Internet payment systems; research and development of online products; and provision of hosting services. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

