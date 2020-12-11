Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278,543 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,488 shares of company stock worth $2,655,493. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

NYSE YUM opened at $106.46 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

