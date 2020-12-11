Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,773 shares of company stock worth $6,547,857. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $208.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

