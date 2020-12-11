Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $18.44 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

