Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,137.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

