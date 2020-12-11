Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

