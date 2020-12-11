Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 131,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Shares of AGIO opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

