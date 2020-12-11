Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $6.17 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,863,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

Shares of BC opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.96. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

