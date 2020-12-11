Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $6.14 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 114,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 417,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,742,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,131,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 213,652 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 201,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

TMUS stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

