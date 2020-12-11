Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $5.52 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

