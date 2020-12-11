Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 97,581 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,581 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

