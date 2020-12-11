Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 87,708 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.