Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,515 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $177.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

