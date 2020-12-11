Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,515 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

NYSE MCK opened at $177.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

