Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 60,649 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

