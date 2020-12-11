Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 267,605 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,605 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Unum Group worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

