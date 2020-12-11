Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 224,484 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,484 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

