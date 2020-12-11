Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 208,691 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,691 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 978,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,359,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

